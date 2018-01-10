2018 will be kicking-off on a ‘winning’ theme tomorrow for premium tyre manufacturer Yokohama as it heads to the annual Autosport International show at the NEC in Birmingham.

Showcasing its winning credentials, the company will be displaying its latest competition tyres, its road tyres which have recently won major new OE approvals, its driver and championship partnerships for 2018 as well as the Premier League trophy.

“With our motorsport heritage, the Autosport show is always a key event for us, and this year is no exception,” comments David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT. “As well as talking to hundreds of race competitors about their tyre requirements for the season ahead, we will also be previewing a number of new tyres for road applications and announcing some significant new motorsport partnerships which we’re incredibly excited about.”

In addition to the winning products on show from Yokohama, visitors to the show’s trade days (Thursday and Friday) will be able to see and have their photograph taken alongside the Premier League trophy, currently held by Chelsea FC of whom Yokohama are the shirt partner.

Complementing the Chelsea partnership, Yokohama will be giving away a limited number of goody bags including Yokohama and Chelsea FC merchandise.

To see the new products, the Premier League trophy or to discuss your tyre needs for the season ahead, visit Yokohama on stand number 2750 in Hall 20.

