Yokohama treads new ground with 4x4 range additions

Larger capacity, increased comfort in the cabin, plentiful boot space and multi-terrain capabilities are just some of the reasons why motorists are continuing to choose SUVs when purchasing a new vehicle.

Indeed, SUVs and crossovers currently account for a third of the UK’s best selling cars list of 2019 to date, with offerings from Nissan, Ford and Kia among the biggest sellers.

With the demand for SUVs increasing, these vehicles meet many important, practical needs, from transporting the family to providing improved safety due to their larger, sturdier build, while they also deliver on driver performance.

Yokohama’s 4x4 tyre range has been developed to cater for the full spectrum of SUVs, crossovers and off-road vehicles to deliver superior durability, grip, noise reduction and handling, no matter what the conditions are.

For drivers of prestige 4x4s and compact SUVs, the ADVAN Sport V105 has impeccable credentials. It offers a perfect balance of sport and comfort with excellent wet performance, low noise and low levels of rolling resistance for fuel saving. As the flagship tyre of Yokohama’s ADVAN range, it has been selected for OE fitment for >span class="eop">sizes from 17”- 23”.

Yokohama’s dedicated 4x4 Geolandar range caters for a wide range of vehicle applications. The premier all-terrain tyre of the range, the Geolandar A/T G015,showcases a host of technical innovations. Optimised to deliver better wet braking and improved hydroplaning resistance, the contact patch design ensures even wear and better durability as well as low noise. It also features the ‘3 peak snowflake mark’ and is capable of taking on the most demanding winter road conditions, including ice, snow and wet road surfaces. TheGeolandar A/T G015 is available in sizes from 15”- 20”.

New for 2019, the Geolandar X-CV G057 tyre is a highway terrain tyre developed specifically for the increasingly popular midsize and large high-performance crossover SUVs that promise exceptional performance and drivability. While delivering the comfort and durability required for these SUVs, the GeolandarX-CV tyre also provides safety with an asymmetric pattern design for traction and handling on both wet and dry surfaces. The Geolandar X-CV is available in sizes from 18”- 22”.



For more serious 4x4 and off-road vehicles, the Geolandar X-MT G005 is the latest mud-terrain tyre for SUVs and pickup trucks. Designed to deliver even better performance on testingoff-road terrains including rocky trails, the tyre’s ‘rock concept tread’ offers superior traction and improved drivability on the roughest of roads. The Geolandar X-MT G005 is available in popular off-road sizes from 16” - 20”.

Meanwhile, featuring an aggressive tread block pattern which contributes towards better performance and tread design extendingto the tyre sidewall, the Geolandar M/T G003 provides better off-road traction, lower noise and improved mileage performance. The Geolandar M/T G003 is available in sizes from 15” – 20”.

From Yokohama’s BluEarth eco-range, the BluEarth RV-02 tyre has been designed specifically to cater for the needs of SUV drivers. This tyre has secured the highest ‘A’ grade ranking for wet grip performance. Not only does the new RV-02 provide greater stability in a variety of weather conditions, but also contributes to an unusually quiet ride which is often a challenge in box type vehicles. The BluEarth RV-02 is available in sizes from 15”- 20”.

