Young Technicians get hands-on with Hunter

In the Auto Tech section, similar to previous years, the six competitors had to once again complete a wheel alignment test using the Hunter HawkEye Elite TD. This was followed by a new task where entrants also had to use a Hunter Road Force diagnostic wheel balancing machine to match mount a tyre and rim assembly that was suffering from vibration problems.

The seven competitors in the heavy engineering competition had to conduct a simultaneous three axle wheel alignment with Hunter HGV aligner for the truck section.

“We’re incredibly proud to have supported the Skills Show for five years in succession,” comments Paul Beaurain, managing director, Pro-Align. “It really is a fantastic event which inspires the talent of tomorrow and gives them the opportunity to use, perhaps for the first time ever, the type of equipment that they are likely to encounter when they enter the workplace full time.”

The overall winner of the Auto Tech section was Damian Blaszczyk from Tyre Safety Centre in Cookstown, who studies at the Southwest Regional College in Northern Ireland. Meanwhile the winner in the heavy engineering section was Luke Copplestone, from Scania GB. The UK squad will represent the UK at the next World Skills competition which will be held in Kazan, Russia, in 2019.