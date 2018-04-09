Yourtyres.co.uk: Dealers benefit from an extended classic range

For owners of classic vehicles, one thing is important: to preserve their precious gems as faithful to the original as possible. That also includes the tyres. This trend provides a great opportunity for workshops and dealers – because specialist workshops for historic tyre models are scarce.

Yourtyres.co.uk, the online shop for business customers of Europe's leading Internet tyre dealer Delticom, offers a wide range of classic tyres for Youngtimers and Oldtimers.

"The sale of historic tyres allows automotive companies to increase their end user reach. Our goal is to make it easier for you to find such models - even if you have special or unusual requests. Our consistently high availability also guarantees that the products you need are readily available throughout the year and that no valuable in-house storage capacities have to be used," Andreas Faulstich, Head of B2B at Yourtyres.co.uk explains.

Yourtyres.co.uk has once again expanded the product range: Business customers can now find in the online shop additional sizes of their exclusively distributed own brand Retro, including Retro Classic 001 155 R15 82T and Retro Classic 080 195/65 VR15 for Youngtimers, as well as different sizes for Oldtimers, also with white sidewalls, like Retro Classic 001 205/70 R14 95V and Retro Classic 001 185/80 R16 93V. The search for the right tyre is quick and easy by means of the respective size or the car mode.