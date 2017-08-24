Yourtyres.co.uk has observed increasing demand for all-season tyres

The trend for all-season tyres continues to increase – this was also confirmed by Yourtyres.co.uk, Delticom’s online shop for retailers and commercial customers. The number of all-weather tyres sold during the first half of 2017 in the online shop in Germany has doubled, compared with sales figures from 2014, and within Europe it was more than three times this amount. This corresponds with the survey results of the German automobile watchdog KÜS who polled 1000 drivers on the purchase, changing and storing of tyres. The main argument for the increase in the use of all-weather tyres was the financial advantage due to the savings made on costs related to changing and storing tyres.

“Whereas summer and winter tyres are specially adapted to road conditions and weather conditions for the corresponding season, all- weather tyres can be used all year round. They combine the properties of summer tyres and winter tyres and this provides a compromise between both types of tyre,” explains Andreas Faulstich, Head of B2B at Yourtyres.co.uk. The reason for the growth in popularity of all-weather tyres can be attributed above all to increasingly milder winters and an increase in urbanisation. City drivers, and drivers with low annual mileage are especially likely to choose all-weather tyres. “Despite this, the use of summer and winter tyres is still recommended, as these are adapted to suit the respective weather conditions. Drivers should decide for themselves which tyres will be the best choice for them, based on their individual requirements. For retailers it is therefore important that they are always able to fulfil the respective demand of their customers,” explains Faulstich.