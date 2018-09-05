Yourtyres.co.uk is ready for the winter season

Yourtyres.co.uk is once again offering the entire spectrum of the tyre market for the winter season, including new models from Nokian and Michelin, among others.

Yourtyres.co.uk also supplies the winter specialist brand Viking, founded in Norway, which offers the opportunity for attractive margins.

Thanks to our in-house warehouses, strong logistics expertise and fair purchasing conditions, dealers benefit from maximum flexibility.

Delticom AG/Yourtyres.co.uk, Hanover – 05.09.2018. In the midst of this year’s bumper summer, the tyre industry is already preparing intensively for the winter season. Yourtyres.co.uk, the online wholesale shop from Delticom, Europe’s largest online tyre dealer, is “ready for the upcoming season” according to Andreas Faulstich, Head of B2B at Delticom. “Whether it’s bestsellers, own brands or other top margin suppliers, or even special models and sizes – we are very well stocked with products covering the entire market range. This allows us to continue to provide our customers with high availability throughout the season, and to fulfil all orders rapidly.”

Among other things, Yourtyres.co.uk sells tyres by the winter specialist Viking, a brand founded in Norway by Continental. Their WinTech winter tyre series offers convincing performance on wet and dry roads, as well as the opportunity to achieve good margins. TheYourtyres.co.uk range includes WinTech models in numerous sizes for cars, vans and transporters. Dealers can also cater for price-conscious customers thanks to the Goodride brand (exclusive to Delticom), as well as a huge selection of tyres by own brand Star Performer. This winter, the product range will also be complemented by new models, including the Nokian WR SUV4 and the Michelin Alpin A6.

Thanks to Yourtyres.co.uk's extensive range of tyres, dealers can offer their customers the full range of brands, models and sizes. Vehicle companies also benefit from maximum flexibility, as they only order (and pay for) what they actually need and sell. In addition to having its own in-house warehouses, Delticom's slick international logistical operations enable rapid deliveries, as well as ad-hoc ordering of the tyres needed, even in small quantities. This is especially convenient for companies with limited storage capacity, or for those who prefer to tie up as little capital as possible in unnecessary stock holdings.

Thorsten Orbach, Head of Merchant Business at Yourtyres.co.uk, says it’s always worth checking out the online wholesale dealer’s offers because of its fair, partnership-based trading model: “Even in the winter season, order costs and other fees are just as rare as minimum sales amounts and purchase volumes. Instead, we offer free delivery from the very first tyre. This means that companies can advise their customers completely independently and honestly.”