Delticom AG/Yourtyres.co.uk, Hanover – 23/8/18. Yourtyres.co.uk expands its product range of the renowned American tuning brand Lexani: from now on, various dimensions are also available in the popular sizes of 18-22 inches, which enablesYourtyres.co.uk to meet the tuning trend towards ever wider tyres. The new dimensions are particularly interesting for SUVs, a vehicle segment that has been growing for years. The online shop offers Lexani’s summer, winter and year-round ranges of Performance, Off-Road and Passenger models.

‘An expanded tuning offer is in line with our aim of offering our dealer customers as comprehensive a tyre range as possible’, explains Andreas Faulstich, Head of B2B at Delticom. ‘This enables them to respond quickly and easily to more enquiries, especially more specific ones, and thus tap into new customer groups’. Yourtyres.co.uk manages to provide this flexibility for garages and dealers thanks to high availability in its own warehouses and short delivery times at attractive prices.Yourtyres.co.uk relies on a trading model based on partnership, which does not incur any additional costs for dealers and workshops: for example, there are no contract or order fees and no minimum purchase quantities.

Of course, a wide tyre also needs matching rims that are of high quality, and not just visually. At Yourtyres.co.uk there is a wide range of aluminium and steel rims. And if you want tyres, rims (and TPMS) to all be fitted at the same time:Yourtyres.co.uk has proven complete wheel expertise and can also supply complete wheels in large quantities.

Tuning does not just mean generally bigger, faster or louder, but rather refining and increasing the value of something you treasure. The same goes for owners of recent and older classic models. Vintage car enthusiasts should not miss this year’s automechanika as, for the first time ever, it brings together tyres and classic cars in hall 12.1 from 11 to 15 September. Yourtyres.co.uk will also be there in hall 12.1, providing useful information on its products and services at booth D 11