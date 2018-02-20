YouTube Star Mr JWW Drives Full Circle to Michelin

Michelin has signed a year-long partnership with social media personality Mr JWW. North Staffordshire-based James Walker is the driving force behind one of the world’s most popular automotive lifestyle channels on YouTube. The deal will see Mr Walker acting as ambassador for the company which employed his father, Johnnie Walker, for 13 years.

In the 1970s and early 1980s, Mr Walker senior worked as a test driver for Michelin in Stoke-on-Trent for 11 years before continuing his work in Arizona for a further two years.

Now Mr JWW will work with Michelin to produce films and images spotlighting the manufacturers’ high-performance products and featuring some of the most desirable cars and destinations in the world.

The 31-year-old said: “Growing up in our household it was Michelin or die. I truly believe that Michelin are the best in the game, but that connection with my dad makes this a really special project for me.

“We’re already coming up with ideas for content we can produce and I’m so excited about it. Together I know we’re going to create some amazing films that my audience will love and that will showcase just how good Michelin tyres are.”

Mark Higginson, head of digital for Michelin in the UK and Ireland, said: “We’re really pleased with this partnership. We’ve worked with Mr JWW a few times over the last couple of years, and he understands what Michelin is trying to achieve as a brand.

“The days when we just wanted to talk about tyres are long gone. Yes, Michelin makes premium tyres for the best cars in the world, but we are also an authority on the best restaurants and hotels in the world. Michelin is now becoming a lifestyle brand, and we want to help people get the most out of every journey they make."