Yuasa adds new battery types to market leading YBX automotive range

Yuasa, the world’s leading battery manufacturer, has announced the introduction of several new automotive batteries and specification improvements. The new battery types will be available this winter and will expand the Original Equipment (OE) quality Yuasa YBX range to almost complete coverage of the European vehicle parc.

James Hylton, Sales and Marketing Manager at Yuasa Battery Sales (UK) Ltd said: “Yuasa YBX batteries are well known to both the trade and consumers alike, and the range has established itself as the number one choice for quality, reliability and performance. The new additions mean that we have significantly expanded our offer and now have the most extensive battery range available.

“We are constantly looking to improve the coverage, specification and competitiveness of our battery ranges to ensure we offer maximum choice and the best possible value to our customers.”

Yuasa’s premium YBX5000 series, which offer up to 35% more cranking power and 50,000 starts, will see 6 new references introduced, including the YBX5115 and YBX5069. The YBX5115 is a L4 type battery and its introduction means the YBX range now has the full complement of European sizes. The YBX5069 offers a performance upgrade option which caters for high powered diesels.

Yuasa’s standard YBX1000 range has also been upgraded. All DIN European type batteries within the range are now fully maintenance free with a sealed rollover proof double lid and state of charge indicator. Plus, enhanced safety features such as an integrated dual flame arrestor for safer venting.

