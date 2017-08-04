Yuasa ‘Always Check The Battery’ launch

GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd has demonstrated the positive business and customer service benefits of testing every battery with a major workshop trial. The battery testing trial, conducted over three summer months, has revealed that almost a third (27%) of vehicles tested had a battery issue, and over one in ten (11%) needed a complete battery replacement.



ADS Automotive in Preston, Lancashire, D & D Autos in Ashford, Kent and Terry Taylor Garages in Hinckley, Leicestershire all took part in the trial between May and July last year. The three workshops were supplied with a Yuasa battery analyser and asked to test the battery of every vehicle they worked on. They were also supplied with Yuasa point of sale material to communicate the scheme to customers, and test result mirror hangers used to indicate positive test results.

By monitoring the number of vehicles seen during the three months against the test results, Yuasa have demonstrated the value of implementing a testing regime within workshops and calculated the extra revenue brought in through battery replacement and reconditioning services. A workshop which sees 100 vehicles a month could expect annual revenue of up to £15480 by implementing the initiative, with £6480 coming from battery charging and fitting costs alone.

The scheme also allows workshops to improve customer service, enhance reputation and prevent customers the distress a battery failure can cause. After all, most customers would rather find out they need a new battery whilst their vehicle is in a workshop instead of when it fails to start on a cold morning.

Ian Newham, Training Manager at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd said: “Our trial has been a huge success and demonstrated that the average garage could increase battery revenue alongside driving customer satisfaction and long term loyalty simply be testing the battery of every vehicle they service or repair.

“Most customers expect their workshop to check and maintain all elements of their vehicle. If the battery fails shortly after a service or repair work, customers may question the quality of the work carried out and the reliability of the workshop.

“Workshops should always make sure that they are supplying batteries based on vehicle specification and the customer’s driving habits rather than on cost alone. They also shouldn’t be afraid to charge for battery recharging or fitting services”.



ADS Automotive found that 38% of batteries they tested required attention and 19% needed replacing. Frank Massey of ADS Automotive said: “The Yuasa battery testing programme has helped us, not just by updating our knowledge of battery technology, but also highlighting the need and opportunities in offering our customers a professional health and charge status report."

Matthew Pestridge of D & D Autos added: “Our trial revealed 10% of batteries needed replacing and 26% needed recharging. Having these test results allowed us to recommend to customers that their battery required recharging or replacing. We could give them forewarning that they may have issues in a few months’ time going into winter."



Terry Taylor Garages in Hinckley discovered 26% of vehicle batteries tested needed recharging or replacing. Technician Janson Baggott said: “I would suggest other garages join the scheme as it’s great for revenue and customer service – it’s beneficial to test every battery coming through the door!"



Yuasa are about to launch their Always Check The Battery workshop initiative which will provide workshops all the tools they need to set up battery testing in a low-cost workshop testing kit. More details on the launch will be released shortly.

