Yuasa's ‘Always Check The Battery’ scheme

GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd have launched their ‘Always Check The Battery’ initiative with the release of a low-cost battery testing kit for workshops. The kit, which includes a battery tester, guide book and various POS material is designed to encourage workshops to join the scheme and see the customer service and battery revenue benefits for themselves.

Yuasa’s major battery testing workshop trial revealed that 11% of vehicles going into a workshop require a replacement battery, and 27% required recharging or reconditioning. It also demonstrated that an average garage could increase battery related revenue to over £30,000 a year.

Despite this, workshops rarely check batteries regularly. By checking the battery of all vehicles prior to an MOT or service and repair work, workshops can unlock this potential year-round battery revenue and improve customer service, enhance reputation and drive long-term loyalty.

Alongside the tester, there is a full guide book and POS material including posters and a counter top display to communicate the scheme to workshop customers. A stock of mirror hangers is also included. These should be used to communicate to customers that the test has been carried out when a battery passes the test.

James Douglas, Marketing Executive at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd, said: “There are huge benefits to all workshops participating in our ‘Always Check The Battery’ programme. Besides increasing battery sales and revenue, workshops will also dramatically increase their levels of customer service and satisfaction, which in turn drives loyalty and enhances their reputation.

“Our Complete Workshop Battery Testing Kit is a great solution. It not only provides workshops with an accurate tester, but also the information, guidance and point of sales material they need to make the scheme a success. The test itself takes less than a minute and is even quicker after some practice.



“Many of these low-cost kits will be distributed as part of promotions by our distributors. Once workshops have joined the scheme and are reaping the rewards, they may be keen to also invest in an additional battery analyser with increased functionality.”

More information on Yuasa’s ‘Always Check The Battery’ initiative can be found at www.yuasa.com/checkbattery