Yuasa’s Always Check The Battery scheme is a positive success

Launched in September 2017, Yuasa’s scheme encourages garages to significantly improve customer service, drive customer loyalty and increase their revenue by testing the battery of every vehicle serviced or repaired.

It was launched following a major workshop trial which discovered that 11 % of all vehicles required a battery replacement and 27% needed recharging. Diagnosing a battery issue in the workshop prevents a distressing non-start situation occurring in the near future and could raise the average workshop’s annual battery revenue to over £30,000.

As part of the scheme, the battery manufacturer launched a low-cost Complete Workshop Battery Testing Kit which includes a GS Yuasa Battery Tester, mirror hangers, a guide book and varied POS material. Within the first few weeks of launching the kit well over 3000 had been released to the aftermarket through Yuasa distributors.

Philips Tyres in Shepton Mallet have been using Yuasa’s Always Check The Battery Kit since October, Jason Burlton, Workshop Manager, said: “The new GS Yuasa tester is quick and easy to use, and is very accurate when determining the cold cranking performance and state of health of batteries that are in use on a vehicle.

HiQ in Bath have also had a positive experience. Steve Cloke, Operations Director, said: “The Always Check The Battery GS Yuasa tester is very good and gives a quick, accurate battery check. It is a very useful tool in our workshop alongside the Yuasa USB Smart Button and Online Battery Trade Lookup.

“Batteries are an important part of our business and we keep a good stock from BBL, our main battery supplier, in the workshop. We like Yuasa as it is a strong, well know brand and I consider their batteries to be high quality.”

Workshops wishing to join the scheme and get their hands on their own Complete Workshop Battery Testing kit should speak to their local participating Yuasa distributor. For more information and a testing kit training video visit www.yuasa.com/checkbattery

Jason Burlton, Workshop Manager at Phillips Tyres in Shepton Mallet uses Yuasa’s Always Check The Battery Complete Workshop Battery Testing Kit