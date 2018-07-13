Z Tyre Launch Vantastic: A Exemplary New Van Tyre

London, 10 July, 2018– Zenises has unveiled the incorporation of the Vantastic offering to their current product range. The Vantastic, a product for vans is the latest extension to the Z Tyre portfolio, with it offering 7 sizes in its initial phase.

The organisation confirmed that the new Vantastic range would follow the same key principles that rest of company’s products abide by. These core principles are as follows:

· Challenging the status quo.

Offering technical and aesthetic advantages for premium tyres.

· Delivering a price that is affordable for all consumers.

Zenises has further affirmed that the new product has been “designed in Europe, for Europe, whilst delivering good handling characteristics on the motorway, as well as safety and mileage.”

The new available dimensions of the Vantastic in commercial vehicles for the initial launch phase are the following: 195/75 R16, 195/70 R15, 215/70 R15, 195/65 R16, 205/65 R16, 225/65 R16 and 235/65 R16.

Jorge Crespo, executive directorof Zenises Group commented on the new developments, “we have put on spotlight on the fact that Z Tyre offers to its partners the highest value possible, meaning that the product portfolio that you have at your disposal adjusts in the best possible way to the demands of the market. Thus, we are confident in the fact that this new offering for commercial vehicles will be very well received by our partner network, due to the fact that they have been created in response to high market demands.”