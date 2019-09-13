ZC Rubber extends warranty coverage in Europe

From 2019, ZC Rubber has extended its warranty plans to 5 years from manufacturing date for consumers in Europe on Westlake radial light and medium truck tyres manufactured by ZC Rubber.



“As a reliable tyre manufacturer, ZC Rubber not only provides premium products, but also offers workmanship warranty for its tyres. We have perfected the warranty policy and the new warranty applies to all Westlake-branded TBR tyres in Europe” states ZC Rubber.

To increase its global market share, the European market is crucial for ZC Rubber. ZC Rubber devotes itself to bringing customers the best and most suitable tyres by greatly improving the technology all the time. The new warranty is also showing a promise related to the tyre performance from ZC Rubber for European customers.

“We have upgraded the warranty policy, therewith reflecting the high quality, durability and high mileage of the tyres, which is the most important thing for customers to obtain. With our international R&D team, we make large investments in the technology to provide customers with premium tyres and meet their diverse requirements.” ZC Rubber says.

In 2019, ZC Rubber is also going to launch a new product line covering new value Westlake tyres Europe to further satisfy its customer demands.

For more information, visit the European platform of ZC Rubber for Westlake tyres:

www.westlaketyre-europe.com or contact info@westlaketyre-europe.com