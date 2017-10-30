Zenises is proud to announce the appointment of Jag Ram, the former Acting Pillar CTO of Ping An Bank to its Technology Advisory Board. Jag will support the development of the new Technology Centre developed by Zenises in Madrid.

Commenting on the appointment Zenises CEO Harjeev Kandhari said, “We are very lucky to get someone of Jag’s stature to come and join our Tech Advisory Board. He is a commercially astute, hands on CTO with global hands-on software development background and strong experience of infrastructure and call centre technologies. We look forward to learning from him on our journey of disruption.”

Commenting on the appointment Jag Ram said, “I am very proud to be able to work with such a visionary company and a forward thinking CEO. I look forward to helping implement their vision for a new disruptive future for the tyre industry.”