London, 10 September, 2018– As part of its commitment to the education of needy children all over the world the Zenises Foundation has donated over a 150,000 work books to children in India, Dubai and London. These books allow students to learn how to improve their reading and writing skills through being able to trace words directly in the books. They are aimed at children between three and six years old. The Zenises Foundation has already committed with the publisher, Singh Brothers, to print and distribute a total of one million books by the year 2020. The Foundation has also initiated writing competitions with prizes for the children who complete the workbooks in the different countries.

Zenises Executive Director, Jorge Crespo, commented, “Zenises has believed since its inception that the company has a larger mission in life than just serving its customers. We have a responsibility to serve the wider society and community wherever we can. We are so grateful that we are fortunate enough to be in a position to help and we would like to thank all our partners and Zenises family that allow us to do so. But most importantly by allowing us to be part of their incredible journey in life, these children give us more than we can ever give them. We are so blessed that we have the opportunity to help and serve them. We fundamentally believe that education is the way to break the cycle of poverty and we hope that these small contributions that we make serve to inspire others to do more for society.”