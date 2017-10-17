Zenises Group Launches New Technology Centre in Spain

Technological advances are changing so many aspects of our daily lives. Smartphone activity dominates much of social interaction and online commercial activity is now commonplace. In order to keep up with recent trends and adjust business to new opportunities, Zenises has established a new four floor technology centre based in Madrid. With a General Manager and Vice President of Technology now in place, the technology centre is expected to expand to a total of up to 40 family members and account for new business growth over the coming years.

Zenises is pleased to announce the appointment of Javier Iglesias as the new General Manager of this new business division. Javier comes to his new role with more than 14 years’ senior sales and marketing experience across a number of tyre segments as well as in a broader B2C marketing environment. Educated to degree level in the United Kingdom, he also holds an M.B.A. from Newport University and a postgraduate qualification in Business Administration from IESE Business School (Navarra).

Mr. Fares Kameli has also joined the new division as Vice President of Technology. Following the completion of a Degree in Computer Science, Fares holds more than 20 years’ experience in business and I.T. development in Europe and North America and recently held the position of Head of Digital Marketing at Parques Reunidos.

Harjeev Kandhari, Zenises Group CEO, commented: “We’re pleased to welcome Javier and Fares to this disruptive future. Their experience and skills will be invaluable as we grow and harness new technology which we expect to deliver transformational change to the tyre industry.”