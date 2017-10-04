Zenises has always placed great importance in how the company engages with its customer base. Employing a variety of messages to define its brand offering over the years, its award-winning campaigns have aimed to grab the attention of the tyre industry as well as express important themes and messages.

2017 is no exception and the latest Zenises campaign is destined to become the most eye-catching yet. Based on the concept of ‘disruptive thinking’, the company will roll out a variety of abstract creative artworks over the coming months which are designed to provoke the audience into thinking more deeply of how to engage with the business of tomorrow. It’s a brand image designed to be faithful to the forward-thinking philosophy of the Zenises Group and a tribute to creativity, innovation and bold decision-making.

The new Zenises artwork will be on display at the 2017 NTDA Annual Awards Dinner (the U.K.’s most prestigious tyre industry event) and will roll out in both print and digital formats into 2018. The artwork will feature in a limited edition calendar and exclusive prints of selected graphics will also be available in the near future.



