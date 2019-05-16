Zenises to show its range of products at Autopromotec

From Wednesday 22 to Sunday 26 of May, Zenises will be present at the Autopromotec show, one of the most important fairs of the automotive industry held in Bolonia, Italy. During the show, a conference in which Harjeev Kandhari will be the keynote speaker will be held.

Autopromotec is the international fair for wholesale services, vehicle repairs, and automotive products in general. Every year, the show welcomes companies from all over Europe and beyond, and Zenises will be no exception. At its 64 square metre stand, that includes a wide display area, meeting rooms, and a Zenises shop, the company will be displaying its product portfolio.

For the first time this year, Zenises will rely on a special area dedicated to Vacu-lug Technologies Limited at its stand located in Hall 15, area D42. Recently acquired by the Zenises Group, Vacu-lug is a retread manufacturer based in UK dedicated to the sales of both new and retreaded tyres bearing the Zenises brand.

Along with the Vacu-lug Technologies Limited portfolio, Zenises will showcase its renowned brands, such as Z Tyres (including its summer, winter, all season and runflat ranges), T Tyres (including its winter and all season tyres launched this year), as well as Kapsen, and Grenlander.

Also, a conference on the retreading industry will be held at the Melodia Room, where Harjeev Kandhari will offer his particular vision on the current situation of the tyre business. At the conference, the CEO of the Zenises Group will provide some insights on several aspects of the automotive industry, such as the role of automisation, the impact of Chinese tyres on the European market, and the future of the industry.