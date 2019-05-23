As the countdown to Automechanika Birmingham begins, ZF Aftermarket announces it is a key sponsor of a brand-new exclusive networking event: The Aftermarket Power Network.

The event is designed to bring together the most influential leaders across the full breadth of the UK automotive aftermarket, which is worth 12 billion and supports 345,600 jobs. By attending, senior peers from suppliers, customers and industry associations will be given an exclusive opportunity to network, whilst discussing the present state and future of the market.

Lord Sebastian Coe will be addressing the Aftermarket Power Network, premiering at Automechanika Birmingham on Tuesday 4th June, in Hall 20, NEC. Two hundred industry leaders from the UK automotive aftermarket will be at the invite-only event, hosted in the keynote area of the show and sponsored by ZF, SMMT and IAAF.

Martyn Houghton, Senior Manager IAM at ZF Aftermarket, added: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Aftermarket Power Network event at Automechanika Birmingham 2019. This mirrors our own objectives, which is to bring people in the automotive industry together and learn more about how ZF’s extensive products and services can help grow and develop businesses up and down the supply chain.”