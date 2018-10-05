Ford chooses Vredestein Quatrac 5 for latest Fiesta

European premium tyre manufacturer Vredestein is to supply its award-winning Quatrac 5 all-season tyre as standard fitment on the latest Ford Fiesta. The reputation of Apollo Vredestein among the world´s leading vehicle manufacturers is growing, a fact proven by the recently increasing amount of original equipment fitting endorsements. New to the list is Ford: the company, which already uses the Vredestein Sportrac 5 on the Ford EcoSport, has now chosen Vredestein Quatrac 5 as a standard fitment for its latest Ford Fiesta.



The Ford Fiesta will be fitted with a 17-inch version of the Quatrac 5 (205/45R17 88V XL) in Europe. Launched in 2014, this test-winning tyre leverages Apollo Vredestein’s decades of experience in the all-season segment. The Vredestein Quatrac 5 offers great grip, as well as fast acceleration even on wet surfaces. The tyre also features the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol, complying with guidelines in countries where winter tyres are mandatory.



“The Ford Fiesta has been one of the UK favourites for some 40 years,” commented Karl Naylor, Apollo Vredestein UK Country Manager. “Now in its eighth generation, it is still the best-selling car by a considerable margin, contributing to Ford’s position as the most popular brand in the UK (almost 11% total market share, SMMT data). Ford’s choice reflects large manufacturers’ increasing recognition of Apollo Vredestein’s quality and reliability, as well as the UK’s growing interest and demand for all-season tyres.”