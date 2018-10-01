KEEPING BANDVULC ON THE ROAD

Bandvulc, which is part of the Continental Tyre Group of Companies and produces around 200,000 commercial retreads each year at its factory in Ivybridge, Devon, has found its most efficient tyre handling solution to date with two new Cesab B315 electric forklifts from JD Plant Services, the independent Cesab dealership for the South West.

The three-wheel, electric counterbalanced forklift trucks have been fitted with Bolzoni bale clamps, so they can transport up to eight tyres around site at one time. Their compact design ensures exceptional manoeuvrability and enables them to work in even the smallest of spaces.

The decision to take the new trucks comes on the back of Bandvulc’s positive experiences with their two other Cesab forklift trucks, both Cesab M325Ds, which proved to be significantly more reliable than the previous brand in use. These were also fitted with bale clamps, which were more successful than the extendable forks on Bancvulc’s other forklift brands.

The Cesab B315 offers Cesab Intelligent Mast Design as standard, with smart, innovative features helping forklift operators to work more easily and safely and achieve quicker workplace operations. Superior visibility is achieved through two FFL cylinders, providing operators with excellent forward vision through the mast.

Tony Mailling, Group Operations Director, Bandvulc, said: “Bandvulc Tyres has had an excellent long-term relationship with JD Plant. Their service has always been exceptional, with the team quick to respond to issues and maintain our forklifts to a high standard to ensure minimal downtime in a challenging environment.

“The team understand our business and strive to meet our requirements. JD Plant is an essential part of our supply chain. We have been very pleased with the Cesab product. It’s competitive on price and proven to be reliable and fit for purpose.”

Nick Smyth, Director, JD Plant Services, said: “It’s been a pleasure to support Bandvulc’s materials handling operation over the last few years, and to help them resolve their reliability and efficiency issues by introducing the Cesab range. We’re sure the new Cesab B315 trucks will bring them many years of productive and easier materials handling and we look forward to helping them further improve their handling operation in future.”