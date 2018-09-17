RH Claydon Ltd – Announcement re Unity Tyre Co Ltd

RH Claydon are delighted to have been given the opportunity to purchase the trade of Unity

Tyre Co Ltd.

RH Claydon Ltd share many of the same family values and business ethics that Bryan and

David Williams have employed during the 47 years they have been in business. We look

forward to serving Unity’s customer base and will endeavour to make the transition of the

business as seamless as possible.

A big thank you to Bryan and David for the professional manner in which the deal has been

handled and all at RH Claydon Ltd wish them every success in their new venture.

Unity Tyre Co Ltd –

Announcement re RH Claydon Ltd

It is with great sadness but no regret that as from 31st October 2018 Unity Tyre Co Ltd will

finish trading in the tyre industry. A deal has been made with RH Claydon Ltd who will

purchase the stock and the assets from Unity Tyre Co Ltd where they will look to continue and

hope to increase the supply to all previous Unity customers. Unity Tyre Co Ltd would like to

thank everyone who has been connected with the company for the last 47 years, from all

suppliers and customers but most of all the loyal staff, some of which have been here for over

30 years!

Bryan & David Williams have said “After almost 5 very successful decades in the tyre industry

the time is right now for us to bow out and take the company in a completely different direction

and into a new era which should preserve it for future generations. We thank Mick and Ruby

Claydon of RH Claydon Ltd for this opportunity and wish them every success for the future”.