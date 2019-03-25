Apollo Vredestein is set further to strengthen its leading position in the all-season segment in Europe with the launch of a brand-new all-season tyre, the Vredestein Quatrac Pro. This is the first all-season tyre to be specially designed for the ultra-high-performance (UHP) segment and top-end models such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Volvo XC90 and BMW 5-series. The Quatrac Pro will be available in sizes from 17 to 21 inch. Vredestein’s Quatrac 5 will continue to serve as the ideal all-season tyre in the smaller size range.

Benefiting from Vredestein’s 26-plus years of all-season experience, the new Quatrac Pro offers the performance required by UHP cars. The new all-season tyre offers superb handling and short braking distances under both dry and wet conditions and also eliminates the need to switch tyres according to season for car owners in this segment. The Quatrac Pro guarantees safety even with unexpected weather changes. The new model provides more than 10% better wet grip* and 5% better snow handling*. As with other Vredestein tyres, the Quatrac Pro bears the signature of Italdesign Giugiaro, ensuring a premium appearance that is every bit as impressive as its performance.



Performance-oriented construction and material design



The advanced technology integrated in the Quatrac Pro includes wider longitudinal grooves combined with diverging grooves in the shoulder, optimising water evacuation and improving safety by reducing wet braking distance even at high speed. Moreover, wide centre ribs will provide the optimal steering sensitivity and control that is required for cars in the UHP segment.

The advanced compound material has a high silica and resin content, which ensures excellent traction on wet and snowy roads, while the exceptionally even pressure distribution means the sipes in the centre area are very effective on snow. Finally, the distinctive winter and summer sides guarantee high performance in all seasons – the tyre carries the European snowflake symbol, indicating compliance with EU winter tyre regulations (ECE R117).



Unique sizes



The Quatrac Pro goes on sale from 1 April 2019 and will be available in 50 sizes, 29 of which with the Y-speed rating (speeds up to 300 km/h). Fourteen sizes will be absolutely unique in the all-season segment, including the 315/35 R20 suitable for the BMW X5 model’s rear axle.

The introduction of the Quatrac Pro allows Vredestein to take a leading position in the all-season segment, with the highest number of sizes available on the European market.